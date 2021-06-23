Kemp to visit Augusta, tour burn center with Ga. first lady

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - On Thursday, Georgia Gov. Brian P. Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp will visit and tour the Burn & Reconstructive Centers of America in Augusta.

They will participate in a meet and greet in the lobby of the Fred Mullins, M.D., tower.

Afterward, the Kemps will be led on a tour of the burn center at 3651 Wheeler Road on the campus of Doctors Hospital of Augusta.

