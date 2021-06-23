McCormick prison inmate killed three weeks before his projected release

McCORMICK, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An inmate at McCormick Correctional Institution was killed at the prison Tuesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

Garrett Lemont Lyles Jr., 31, was stabbed multiple times with what is believed to be a homemade weapon, the agency said.

An officer and nurse provided medical assistance until emergency medical services arrived.

He was pronounced dead at the prison.

Lyles was stabbed in a common area in the dorm in which he lived.

The Department of Corrections and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are investigating the death as a homicide.

An autopsy will be performed.

Court records show Lyles was sentenced to three years in prison in December 2019 in Spartanburg County for possession of a weapon by a felon. A charge of firing a gun into a dwelling was dismissed at the same time.

He was killed about three weeks before his projected release date, according to prison records.

Garrett Lyles by Jeremy Turnage on Scribd

