High demand for short-term rentals throughout CSRA

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve talked about how hot the housing market is right now. But while many are on the market for a new home many others are looking for something for more short-term. In downtown Aiken, city leaders say Airbnb’s are popping up left and right. Why are we seeing this trend?

City leaders say it’s the big events in Aiken that are putting people in short-term rentals. And while rentals are booming here because of those, we found out rentals are in high demand across the CSRA for reasons that are a little more stressful than taking a vacation.

While the hospitality industry got hit in Augusta and nationwide this past year, short-term rental owner Marianne Yost says her business thrived.

“COVID hasn’t hurt us in this region, COVID has actually, I believe helped us. Because a lot of people have come to this area because we’re outdoors,” said Yost. “A lot of our activities are outdoor-oriented.”

Things like horse shows, polo, and even fox hunting has brought guests here.

“A lot of people come for equine events, or they come for sporting events, or they come for long wedding weekends, the events that go along with that. They want a little bit more elbow room, and want something that feels a little more like home,” said David Jameson, Aiken Chamber of Commerce President and CEO.

And the short-term rental biz is booming in Augusta. Not because people are looking for something that feels like home, but because people are having trouble finding a home in general.

“We’ve seen a large uptick in families who listed their home for sale, the home sells much quicker than they anticipated, and their new home is not going to be ready for move in for another two to three months,” said Patrick Jasper, Experience Expert at Benebu Rentals.

Augusta rental agencies and storage businesses say demand is through the roof as people are in between houses.

“So it’s been the busiest I’ve ever seen it in six years, and I think in general since our business has been open,” said Jocelyn Childress, Units Portable Storage Manager.

And the demand just keeps coming.

“The way that the sales market is going, it’s not going to slow down anytime soon,” said Jasper.

And according to a recent study by Redfin.com pending home sales are up 22 percent from 2019, but new home listings are down 12 percent. So it still is quite a sellers market out there.

Back in Aiken, July and August are a slow period for events but we still have a few coming that could bring in some visitors.

