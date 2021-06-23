Have you seen her? Grovetown police searching for runaway 16-year-old

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Grovetown Department of Public Safety is seeking the public’s help in finding a runaway 16-year-old girl.

Police say Jenesis Sammons was last seen today, around 8 a.m. at 860 Willow Lake Drive, Evans , GA 30809.

Sammons is 5′01, 105 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair, authorities report. She was last seen driving a maroon 2006 Ford Focus while wearing a black Adidas jacket and blue jeans.

If anyone has any information on Sammons’ whereabout are urged to contact the Grovetown Department of Public Safety at (706)863-1212

