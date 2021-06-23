Advertisement

Grovetown bust yields 3 arrests, haul of drugs and nearly $7,000 in cash

From left: Judith Elam, Curtis Gibson and Willie Ealy
By Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people were arrested, nearly $7,000 in cash was seized and controlled substances were uncovered at several locations in Grovetown as a result of a monthslong investigation, authorities said Wednesday.

The arrests occurred after the Grovetown Department of Public Safety executed multiple search and arrest warrants at 6 a.m. Tuesday with the assistance of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

The currency was seized along with a vehicle when authorities served the warrants, which also yielded about 15 grams of cocaine, as well as methamphetamine, THC and Ecstasy, plus a pound of marijuana, according to authorities.

Authorities said they arrested:

  • Judith Elam on suspicion of possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, sale of methamphetamine (two counts), sale of cocaine and sale of marijuana.
  • Curtis Gibson on suspicion of sale of marijuana and possession of Schedule II drugs.
  • Willie Ealy on suspicion of sale of marijuana (three counts) and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

Wanted posters

