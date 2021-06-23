Grovetown bust yields 3 arrests, haul of drugs and nearly $7,000 in cash

GROVETOWN, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Three people were arrested, nearly $7,000 in cash was seized and controlled substances were uncovered at several locations in Grovetown as a result of a monthslong investigation, authorities said Wednesday.

The arrests occurred after the Grovetown Department of Public Safety executed multiple search and arrest warrants at 6 a.m. Tuesday with the assistance of the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, authorities said.

The currency was seized along with a vehicle when authorities served the warrants, which also yielded about 15 grams of cocaine, as well as methamphetamine, THC and Ecstasy, plus a pound of marijuana, according to authorities.

Authorities said they arrested:

Judith Elam on suspicion of possession of Schedule I drugs, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession with intent to distribute marijuana, sale of methamphetamine (two counts), sale of cocaine and sale of marijuana.

Curtis Gibson on suspicion of sale of marijuana and possession of Schedule II drugs.

Willie Ealy on suspicion of sale of marijuana (three counts) and possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

