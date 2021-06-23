Advertisement

Gordon to leave Fox Sports booth for daily role at Hendrick

(WKYT)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
(AP) - Jeff Gordon will leave the Fox Sports booth for a daily role at Hendrick Motorsports as vice chairman. Gordon will be second in command to majority owner Rick Hendrick. The new job positions the Hall of Famer to eventually succeed Hendrick at the top of NASCAR’s winningest organization.

Gordon will formally begin the executive management role at the start of 2022.

Gordon became an equity owner at Hendrick in 1999 and was listed as co-owner of the No. 48 car when it was created in 2001 for seven-time NASCAR champion Jimmie Johnson. He also brought Kyle Larson to the organization this year.

