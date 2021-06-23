Georgia university regents name acting chancellor

ATLANTA (AP) — The regents who run Georgia’s 26 public universities and colleges are naming a current system vice president as acting chancellor.

Regents voted unanimously Wednesday to name Teresa MacCartney to the post with the University System of Georgia.

In the CSRA, Augusta University and East Georgia State College are part of the system.

The move means regents still haven’t reached an agreement on who should permanently lead the system.

There have been months of behind-the-scenes wrangling over efforts to name former Gov. Sonny Perdue as chancellor.

Outgoing Chancellor Steve Wrigley retires June 30. Regents say a search for a permanent chancellor continues.

MacCartney was state budget director under Gov. Nathan Deal before moving to the university system in 2019.

