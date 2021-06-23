Georgia, South Carolina residents get warnings about COVD-19 Delta variant

AUGUSTA, Ga. - For folks on both sides of the Savannah River, the spreading and more easily contagious Delta variant of coronavirus is prompting all kinds of warnings to get vaccinated.

In Georgia

The U.S. Department of Health is warning Georgians about the Delta variant, saying it is more contagious and more severe than previous versions of coronavirus.

Dr. Rachel Levine told our sister station WTOC that it should motivate people who haven’t gotten vaccinated, to get the shot.

“It’s a very concerning development, and it is spreading in the United States. Particularly in states with low vaccination rates. So we’re using our ‘month of action’ to get the message out about how severe this new variant is. But the good news is, our Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have shown to be protective against the Delta variant,” said Dr. Rachel Levine, assistant health secretary.

The Delta variant originated in India.

Levine says people who have already had COVID should be protected against it, but that it’s not guaranteed. She also says researchers don’t yet know if it’s more dangerous for young people.

She advises both groups to get vaccinated, just in case.

In South Carolina

State health officials are doubling down on their call for all eligible South Carolina residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19 following the announcement from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that the Delta variant has been classified as a variant of concern.

The South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control said this is especially important for young adults, who are part of the most unvaccinated age group both across the state and nationwide.

“In South Carolina, only 17,000 South Carolinians age 20-24 have received at least one shot, which is by far the lowest vaccination number for any eligible age group in the state. We need to change that,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC’s public health director. “The Delta variant especially can be dangerous even for this age group. In addition, unvaccinated young adults could carry the variant and pass it to their parents, grandparents, and other vulnerable people in our communities.”

In South Carolina, four confirmed cases of the variant have been discovered, state health officials said. They noted that Delta variant testing is not a routine part of DHEC’s COVID-19 testing. Rather, randomly selected positive samples are tested via whole genome sequencing in labs, meaning there are likely other undetected cases of the variant in the state.

The Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines are approximately 33 percent effective against the Delta variant if a person has only received one of the two doses of the shots, but 88 percent effective if a person has received both doses of the vaccine, the release stated.

From reports by WTOC and WMBF