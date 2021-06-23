Tired of delays in jobless benefits, Georgians take the state to court

ATLANTA - Four Georgia residents are suing the state Department of Labor, saying delays in processing, paying and hearing appeals on unemployment claims violate state and federal law.

The suit was filed last week in Fulton County Superior Court.

The plaintiffs are asking a judge to certify the suit as a class action on behalf of other people who have suffered delays. The plaintiffs demand that the judge order the department to follow the law and that the state pay people money damages.

Elected Republican Labor Commissioner Mark Butler has acknowledged that the department was deluged with applications and has blamed earlier underfunding by state lawmakers for sapping of agency capacity.

However, Butler says the agency has caught up.

Meanwhile, this is the last week for the federal boost in unemployment benefits Georgia has been receiving. At Gov. Brian Kemp’s urging, Butler opted the state out of the benefits as many businesses face a labor shortage. There’s a belief among some business leaders that many workers have been opting for unemployment benefits that are paying better than their wages would be in the workplace.

Georgia Department of Labor offices remain closed to the public despite the easing of the pandemic. Butler says there are plans to reopen the offices , but he emphasizes that they are meant as job training centers, while most unemployment benefit work is handled over the phone and online.

The snags with Butler’s agency have even led to talk of intervention at the federal level.

Democratic Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff’s staff said this week he’s secured a commitment from a key Biden administration appointee to help fix Georgia’s unemployment insurance system.

According to a report released by the Georgia Budget and Policy Institute in February, the Georgia Department of Labor’s reliance on outdated technology is one of the key factors contributing to ongoing, widespread processing delays, according to Ossoff’s staff.

In a U.S. Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee hearing, Ossoff asked Robin Carnahan, President Joe Biden’s nominee to be the administrator of the federal General Services Administration, to commit to helping Georgia’s Department of Labor upgrade their systems.

Carnahan committed to do so.

Ossoff stressed the fact that for thousands of Georgians who lost their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the delays in unemployment insurance payments caused additional financial distress for families across the state in the midst of a public health crisis.

In March, Ossoff joined Sen. Raphael Warnock, Georgia Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux and other members of the Georgia congressional delegation in calling on the U.S. Department of Labor to investigate delays in the processing of approved unemployment benefits throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

From reports by The Associated Press and WRDW/WAGT