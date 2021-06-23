Four WNBA players make up US Olympic 3x3 basketball team

(AP) - Kelsey Plum, Stefanie Dolson, Allisha Gray and Katie Lou Samuelson will represent the United States in the inaugural Olympic 3x3 competition in women’s basketball. The quartet helped the U.S. qualify for the Olympics.

All four are WNBA players and will be competing in their first Olympics. Plum plays for the Las Vegas Aces, Dolson for the Chicago Sky, Gray for the Dallas Wings and Samuelson for the Seattle Storm.

All four were in the U.S. 5-on-5 national team pool, but were chosen instead for the new Olympic discipline.

