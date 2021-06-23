Advertisement

Diver finds 95-year-old message in a bottle

By Kevin Hodge
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHEBOYGAN, Mich. (WWTV) – There’s a lot of trash on the bottom of the Great Lakes, but if you look hard enough you may just find some treasure.

During a late Friday evening dive, Jennifer Dowker, owner of Nautical North Family Adventures, found a 95-year-old artifact. The company does tours and cruises on Lake Michigan.

“I spotted that green bottle on the top of a fish bed, so I said, ‘Oh, that looks cool,’ so I reached down and grabbed it and noticed there was paper in it,” Dowker said. “So immediately I was like, ‘Alright, this is great.’”

The note inside read: “Will the person who finds this bottle give this paper to George Morrow, Cheboygan, Michigan, and tell where it was found.”

It was dated 1926.

It was shared on Facebook and quickly gained lots of attention. Eventually, Dowker was able to find Morrow’s daughter.

“It was a total shock, but knowing my dad, he would always do little things like when we were building our basement he was putting up the paneling and he put a note behind that,” said daughter Michelle Primeau.

While she plans to come to take a look at the note for herself in September, Primeau said she would rather have Dowker keep it.

“I was really hoping to get it back and I was going to frame it and everything,” she said. “Then when I went to bed … I started thinking about it and it will make my dad live on if I give it to Jen.”

Copyright 2021 WWTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
With Juneteenth now a federal holiday, what about Georgia?
Spilled boxes of vegetables could be seen alongside an overturned truck on I-20 in Aiken County.
Truck spills veggies, brings eastbound I-20 to halt in Aiken County
Scales of justice
Judge removed from case challenging Augusta Circuit judicial split
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
New questions about what’s next for Mayor Hardie Davis and his office after we found he’s spent...
I-TEAM: What’s next for Mayor Hardie Davis and his office?

Latest News

“I keep telling people, while we are busy fighting with each other, this thing is picking us...
We're still in the pandemic, Missouri hospital administrator says
From left: Judith Elam, Curtis Gibson and Willie Ealy
Grovetown bust yields 3 arrests, haul of drugs and nearly $7,000 in cash
Police in Aiken are currently investigating the discovery of a dead body outside of a building...
Police investigating dead body found in Aiken
FILE - Former Virginia Sen. John Warner, also a former Navy secretary, listens as Chief of...
Biden mourns former Senate colleague, Virginia’s John Warner