Daily Forecast | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A cold front will be moving through the region and stalling to our south today. This morning looks dry with partly cloudy skies and lows a little cooler in the mid to upper 60s. Winds will be turning out of the north generally less than 5 mph.

The front is expected to stall just south of the CSRA today. This will bring a mostly dry day to the CSRA with partly cloudy skies. A few isolated showers are possible during the day, but don’t cancel outdoor plans. Highs this afternoon will be below normal in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Lows early Thursday are expected to be slightly below normal in the mid 60s. We should see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Thursday with only a low chance for a few isolated showers. Winds will be out of the east between 5-10 mph.

Storm chances are expected to increase to scattered coverage again by Friday afternoon into this weekend with our general summer pattern setting up shop over the region. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s.

Humidity will start to rise again by this weekend as winds turn out of the south. This will bring lows back up into the upper 60s by Saturday morning. Scattered storms are expected Saturday afternoon with highs in the upper 80s.

Lows will be near 70 by Sunday morning. Scattered storms are expected to develop again Sunday afternoon with highs in upper 80s.

Our summer pattern looks persistent into early next week with seasonal temperatures and pop up storms in the afternoon. Keep it here for updates.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.