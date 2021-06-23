Advertisement

Can you help deputies find this suspect in multiple offenses?

Sheldon Curtis Coatney Jr.
Sheldon Curtis Coatney Jr.(WRDW)
By Staff
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:07 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man in connection with multiple offenses.

The offenses stem from an incident Tuesday at 202 E. Boundary, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, which put out an alert Wednesday on the suspect.

He’s identified as Sheldon Curtis Coatney Jr., 23, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 167 pounds.

MORE | ‘No clear suspect’ yet in killings of Murdaugh family pair, solicitor says

Deputies said he’s wanted on suspicion of terroristic threats and acts, first-degree criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He’s known to frequent the East Boundary area and is commonly on a burgundy-colored bicycle, deputies said. There are active warrants on file for the incident, and he should be considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Terry Bale or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

SEE WANTED POSTERS FROM LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES:

Wanted posters

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
With Juneteenth now a federal holiday, what about Georgia?
Spilled boxes of vegetables could be seen alongside an overturned truck on I-20 in Aiken County.
Truck spills veggies, brings eastbound I-20 to halt in Aiken County
Scales of justice
Judge removed from case challenging Augusta Circuit judicial split
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake
New questions about what’s next for Mayor Hardie Davis and his office after we found he’s spent...
I-TEAM: What’s next for Mayor Hardie Davis and his office?

Latest News

6-year-old boy lives out dream of becoming Myrtle Beach mayor for a moment
6-year-old boy lives out dream of becoming Myrtle Beach mayor for a moment
6-year-old boy lives out dream of becoming Myrtle Beach mayor for a moment
6-year-old boy lives out dream of becoming Myrtle Beach mayor for a moment
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for June 23
Georgia Department of Labor office in Augusta.
Tired of delays in jobless benefits, Georgians take the state to court