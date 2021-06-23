Can you help deputies find this suspect in multiple offenses?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Richmond County deputies are looking for a man in connection with multiple offenses.

The offenses stem from an incident Tuesday at 202 E. Boundary, according to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, which put out an alert Wednesday on the suspect.

He’s identified as Sheldon Curtis Coatney Jr., 23, who is 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs 167 pounds.

Deputies said he’s wanted on suspicion of terroristic threats and acts, first-degree criminal damage to property and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime.

He’s known to frequent the East Boundary area and is commonly on a burgundy-colored bicycle, deputies said. There are active warrants on file for the incident, and he should be considered armed and dangerous, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Investigator Terry Bale or any on-duty investigator at 706-821-1020 or 706-821-1080.

