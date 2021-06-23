Augusta realty agency donates money for water filters worldwide

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) -An Augusta real estate agency made a $58,000 donation in a partnership with a nonprofit organization out of Charleston.

They help provide clean drinking water to communities worldwide.

I talked to them about how it all works and how many communities they’ve been able to help through the water mission.

“To date, we’ve helped over 13,000 people get clean and safe water for the first time in their lives,” Hannah Watson, Summer House Realty Marketing Director, said.

It’s something we take for granted - clean drinking water. But Summer House Realty in Augusta is helping change that narrative.

“Try to create a culture. Giving back and I think that’s where we’ve come into wanting to give to Water Missions every year,” James Schaffer said.

Which is why Schaffer, the Summer House Realty Broker, says they were able to donate $58,000 this year to Water Missions, a South Carolina-based nonprofit organization they partner with that provides self-sustaining water filtration projects to communities worldwide.

“It goes towards building those water filtration systems and equipping the communities they go into, to be able to manage that after they leave so it’s sustaining for a long time in the future,” Watson explained.

They’ve helped provide safe water to several countries including Africa, Haiti among several others.

“It is biblical as well. It’s we’re teaching a man how to fish but we’re also giving him a fishing pole. And they’re able to find their self-worth and what they’re able to do,” Schaffer said.

Hoping to continue to grow and give back even more year after year.

“It’s impressive and it really touches your heart when you’re able to walk through and see exactly where the money goes and what it’s going towards and the people that you’re helping,” Schaffer said.

If someone buys a house here in Augusta or Amelia Island, it can help others around the world get clean drinking water through this program.

Both Watson and Schaeffer say their goal for their next donation is $100,000, and they’re already over $60,000.

