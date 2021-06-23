Advertisement

6-year-old boy lives out dream of becoming Myrtle Beach mayor for a moment

By Kristin Nelson
Published: Jun. 23, 2021 at 9:22 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A six-year-old boy got to live out his dream on Tuesday at the Myrtle Beach City Council meeting, even if it just lasted a few seconds. Callie Mack is from Louisville, Kentucky but every year his family visits Myrtle Beach.

(Source: Ray Olszewski)

His family said that since he was three years old he would walk around the beach and make sure people were OK. That’s when his family started calling him the mayor of Myrtle Beach. They even made a shirt that said “Mayor.”

The family reached out to Mayor Brenda Bethune to tell her about Callie and also show her the shirt. It led to Bethune reaching back out and connecting with the family almost every time they visit Myrtle Beach.

Because of Callie’s devotion to Myrtle Beach, he was able to gavel in Tuesday’s city council meeting and said, “I call this meeting to order,” living out his mayoral dreams for a moment.

