5 local residents face sentences for federal firearm offenses

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - One man has been sentenced to federal prison and four others await sentencing after admitting to firearms felonies in U.S. District Court.

Joseph M. Powell, 21, of Waynesboro, was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to David H. Estes, acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Georgia. U.S. District Court Judge Dudley H. Bowen also ordered Powell to serve three years of supervised release after completion of his prison sentence.

Powell was on felony probation for a state firearm conviction in June 2019 when he admitted selling a sawed-off 12-guage shotgun to an undercover agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Other defendants have entered guilty pleas on federal firearms charges, including:

Joe Lewis Hills , a/k/a “Polo,” a/k/a “David Owens,” 33, of Augusta, who is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute heroin and marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Hills and a co-defendant, Edward Albert Brown , 28, of Augusta, who previously pleaded guilty to an Information charging him with possession of a firearm by a person under indictment, were arrested July 29, 2019, after Richmond County sheriff’s investigators searched a hotel room rented to Hills and found drugs and an AR-15-style rifle with two loaded, high-capacity magazines. Hills served a previous federal prison sentence for armed robbery.

Kenneth Wayne Jones, 27, of Augusta, is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Jones, who has a prior state felony conviction involving gun violence, admitted possessing a semi-automatic pistol when he was arrested June 9, 2020, after a car and foot chase involving Richmond County sheriff’s deputies.

Clifford Lee Stone Jr., 29, of Wrens, pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Stone admitted illegally possessing an assault-style rifle on April 28, 2018, when he fled from a Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy, first in a car and then on foot.

Under federal law, it is illegal for an individual to possess a firearm if he or she falls into one of nine prohibited categories.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.