Truck overturned losing its produce on the Fall Line Freeway

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Washington County deputies and emergency responders on the scene of a overturned produce truck on Fall Line Freeway.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, there was an accident on the Fall Line Freeway near Saffold Road Monday evening.

The truck overturned in the crash losing its produce over the freeway. Please use caution while traveling in this area.

(WRDW)
(Washington County Sheriffs Office)

