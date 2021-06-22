Traffic clogged on eastbound I-20 in Aiken County

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Drivers on eastbound Interstate 20 in Aiken County are experiencing heavy traffic congestion as a result of a crash.

As of 1 p.m., eastbound traffic was at a standstill between Interstate 520 and Old Vaucluse Road, according to the South Carolina Department of Transportation.

The agency shows the crash around Old Vaucluse Road.

The left lane is closed, according to the agency.

There was an overturned tractor on the shoulder of the highway, and crews were in the process of removing it around 1:30 p.m., according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

