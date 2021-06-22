Advertisement

South Carolina’s $11 billion budget heading to governor

The budget has been sent to the governor's desk as lawmakers cut close the deadline to get the spending plan in place before it begins July 1.
The budget has been sent to the governor’s desk as lawmakers cut close the deadline to get the spending plan in place before it begins July 1.(Facebook/Gov. Henry McMaster)
By Associated Press
Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina’s nearly $11 billion budget has been sent to the governor’s desk as lawmakers cut close the deadline to get the spending plan in place before it begins July 1.

There is something for almost everyone in the budget, including raises for most state employees, teachers, and law enforcement officers. It also includes money to expand the port in Charleston and fix buildings at colleges.

The spending plan supports a police officer and nurse in every public school in the state and dozens of local projects.

The governor has five days to issue his vetoes. Lawmakers will return on June 29 to decide whether to override them.

