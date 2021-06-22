Sen. Ossoff introduces legislation to rapidly boost American solar manufacturing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff introduced the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act to rapidly boost American solar manufacturing, accelerate the transition to clean energy, and support American energy independence. Sen. Ossoff has focused on making Georgia a national leader in clean energy technology and the United States the world leader in clean energy.

The legislation is co-sponsored by Senators Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Michael Bennet (D-CO), and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI).

Demand for solar energy is skyrocketing as the world transitions away from fossil fuels, but China dominates the solar supply chain. Sen. Ossoff’s legislation will boost American solar to create American clean energy jobs, better compete with Chinese manufacturers, and support American energy independence.

The Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act would provide tax credits for American manufacturers at every stage of the solar manufacturing supply chain, from production of polysilicon to solar cells to fully assembled solar modules.

Sen. Ossoff’s office projects the legislation would create tens of thousands of American solar jobs, based on analysis and estimates from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

The Q CELLS plant in Dalton, Georgia, which produces solar panels and arrays, is the largest solar manufacturing facility in the Western Hemisphere.

“I’m working to boost American solar manufacturing and accelerate the transition to clean energy,” Sen. Ossoff said. “This bill will create tens of thousands of American jobs, support American energy independence, and accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.”

Click here to read the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act. Click here for a fact sheet on the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.