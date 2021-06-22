Advertisement

Sen. Ossoff introduces legislation to rapidly boost American solar manufacturing

(KOSA)
By Staff
Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Today, U.S. Senator Jon Ossoff introduced the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act to rapidly boost American solar manufacturing, accelerate the transition to clean energy, and support American energy independence. Sen. Ossoff has focused on making Georgia a national leader in clean energy technology and the United States the world leader in clean energy.

The legislation is co-sponsored by Senators Reverend Raphael Warnock (D-GA), Michael Bennet (D-CO), and Debbie Stabenow (D-MI).

Demand for solar energy is skyrocketing as the world transitions away from fossil fuels, but China dominates the solar supply chain. Sen. Ossoff’s legislation will boost American solar to create American clean energy jobs, better compete with Chinese manufacturers, and support American energy independence.

The Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act would provide tax credits for American manufacturers at every stage of the solar manufacturing supply chain, from production of polysilicon to solar cells to fully assembled solar modules.

Sen. Ossoff’s office projects the legislation would create tens of thousands of American solar jobs, based on analysis and estimates from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL).

The Q CELLS plant in Dalton, Georgia, which produces solar panels and arrays, is the largest solar manufacturing facility in the Western Hemisphere.

“I’m working to boost American solar manufacturing and accelerate the transition to clean energy,” Sen. Ossoff said. “This bill will create tens of thousands of American jobs, support American energy independence, and accelerate the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy.”

Click here to read the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act. Click here for a fact sheet on the Solar Energy Manufacturing for America Act.

MORE: | Kemp to decide if Juneteenth becomes Georgia holiday in 2022

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Lee Kyler (left) is being sought by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, suspected of...
UPDATE: Kidnapping suspect in custody, victim located safely
Robert Lee Kyler (left) is being sought by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, suspected of...
RCSO searching for man suspected of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint
Source: Live 5
Troopers investigating weekend bus wreck that killed 3 in South Carolina
One person is dead after a single vehicle collision early this morning in Barnwell County,...
Single-vehicle crash kills one in Barnwell County
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

S.C. bill allows mental health professionals to refuse care based on beliefs
The CDC recommends pregnant women get vaccinated for the flu, as it can be much more serious...
COVID's impact on pregnant women
Easing the transition to kindergarten
Easing the transition to kindergarten
How to stop unwanted tracking on your iPhone
What the Tech: How to stop unwanted tracking