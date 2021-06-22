Advertisement

S.C. bill allows mental health professionals to refuse care based on beliefs

(Live 5 News)
By Paola Tristan Arruda
Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina lawmakers are considering a new bill that would allow mental health professionals to deny care based on their beliefs.

The bill, sponsored by Sen. Josh Kimbrell of Spartanburg, would be an update to an existing law that allows doctors and health care providers to refuse non-emergency procedures based on their religious, moral, ethical, or philosophical beliefs.

It would extend those protections to therapists, psychologists, and licensed counselors.

The bill is considered a response to an ordinance the city of Columbia passed, which bans conversion therapy for minors.

Opponents of the bill believe it will allow professionals to discriminate against people, especially those in the LGBTQ community. They also believe it will make access to mental health care, more difficult.

Melissa Moore, the Lowcountry manager for the Women’s Rights and Empowerment Network, says the bill is harmful, as well as broad, and far sweeping.

“It would allow anyone at any level at any time in health care to deny care to a person, so you can imagine what that might look like. For example, a person who needs COVID-related care can be denied that care because they are gay,” Moore said. “We hope our legislators will vote no on this bill and that it will allow people to pay more attention to what’s happening in the legislature, and we need to push our elected officials to do things that help our constituents instead of harming them.”

On Monday, the Senate Medical Affairs subcommittee held a hearing on the bill.

Kimbrell started the hearing with an explanation of what the bill will do. He says the bill is not an attack on anybody.

“If someone wants to come out and have a medical practice or mental health practice that affirms LGBTQ youth that is absolutely allowed and legal. No one is after that, I’m not after that,” Kimbrell said. “What has happened is we have seen efforts by cities to ban anybody who disagrees with that particular viewpoint and that’s, in my view, a violation of the first amendment.”

Supporters who spoke during the hearing say the bill protects free speech and gives parents the right to choose the care for their child.

Lawmakers are hoping to hold another subcommittee hearing later this summer.

Copyright 2021 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Lee Kyler (left) is being sought by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, suspected of...
UPDATE: Kidnapping suspect in custody, victim located safely
Robert Lee Kyler (left) is being sought by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, suspected of...
RCSO searching for man suspected of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint
Source: Live 5
Troopers investigating weekend bus wreck that killed 3 in South Carolina
One person is dead after a single vehicle collision early this morning in Barnwell County,...
Single-vehicle crash kills one in Barnwell County
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river

Latest News

Sen. Ossoff introduces legislation to rapidly boost American solar manufacturing
The CDC recommends pregnant women get vaccinated for the flu, as it can be much more serious...
COVID's impact on pregnant women
Easing the transition to kindergarten
Easing the transition to kindergarten
How to stop unwanted tracking on your iPhone
What the Tech: How to stop unwanted tracking