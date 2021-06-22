Extended learning programs help students after a rocky school year

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Many of our school districts are wrapping up their extended learning and enrichment programs. It’s something necessary for many students who are behind state standards after a rocky school year. We spoke to educators who say there are battles ahead but also hope in sight.

Extended learning for Columbia County and Richmond County wraps up this Thursday with exception of Columbia County elementary schoolers who wrap up July 1st. Educators say the extra time with teachers goes a long way because getting off track can impact a student for years.

“It was a huge challenge,” said Shanon Franklin.

Shanon Franklin owns Guiding Path Enrichment Center. She’s no stranger to pandemic learning, teaching third graders in Richmond County virtually this past year. This summer she’s been tutoring students Richmond and Columbia County students.

“I’ve had second graders who were basically on a kindergarten level because they did not have that basis, and also leaving during their first year of schooling, leaving halfway through, they missed a lot of those basics,” she said.

She worries about students who can’t get tutoring help or participate in extended learning.

“They’re going to fall back, behind, over and over and over again, and it’s going to cause them to be frustrated, and continually probably fail or have to repeat the grade again,” she said.

In Burke County, middle schoolers were getting a leg up this summer.

“And so we were trying to mediate the fact that we could not be face-to-face like students needed and adults wanted,” said Darcy Kelly, Site Coordinator for Project B.U.R.K.E.

She says regardless of any situation these kids are on track for success.

“The best recipe for success for our students is for teachers, and educators to continue doing what we do, and for parents to continue to be involved,” she said.

And though students might need a little more time in the classroom there’s nothing wrong with having a little room to grow.

Educators, of course, are excited to see kids face-to-face and believe it will make a world of a difference with students next year. And pandemic or no pandemic we’re told the ‘summer slide’ is always a struggle. So parents keep your child reading and learning during break.

Columbia County also tells us they will give an update on their Summer Enrichment Program tonight at the Board of Education meeting. We’ll keep you updated if there’s any big information.

