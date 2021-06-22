New sirens to be tested this week around Plant Vogtle

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Georgia Power says 48 recently installed sirens will be tested Wednesday in the area surrounding the nuclear power facility near Waynesboro.

The new sirens are part of an emergency response plan designed to protect public health and safety “in the unlikely event of an incident at the facility,” Georgia Power said in a news release.

The plant will test individual groups of sirens for up to three minutes at a time periodically throughout the day. The test will measure the reach of sirens around the plant.

Once the upgrade is complete, the sirens currently in use will be decommissioned, and the new sirens will continue to be tested audibly on a quarterly basis, in addition to the weekly inaudible tests that already occur.

If there’s inclement weather, the siren test will be postponed until Thursday.

PLANT VOGTLE JUNE 2021 PHOTO GALLERY:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.