Miracle league baseball field in the works at Riverview Park

By Zayna Haliburton
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:53 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A new kind of field is coming to North Augusta. City council just approved plans to build a miracle league baseball field at Riverview Park. That’s a park specifically for people with disabilities.

The Recing Crew in North Augusta has been offering activities for people with disabilities for decades. For years they have been playing baseball at Riverview Park. But now they say it’s time to get a Miracle League field in the area.

“We as a city care about every citizen and we want every citizen to have an opportunity to do what they want to do, and if we open this miracle field up, I know God is going to take it and run with it,” said Pat Carpenter.

City councilwoman Pat Carpenter has been a coach with the Recing Crew for nearly 20 years. She says the goal is to build a field that is accessible for everyone. From widened dugouts to special turf the field will made so that everyone can move around easier.

“I told a young man last night wanting to get that wheel chair kicking because we’re going to be rolling down those baselines and going with it,” said Pat Carpenter, Coach of Recing Crew.

An existing field at Riverview Park will be reconstructed. Carpenter says a lot of what they need is already there.

“We’ve got the large concession stands, a scoring tower, dugouts, accessible bathrooms for the handicap,” he said.

Carpenter says the goal is to have the field completed within a year so they can play with other Miracle Leagues all over the state. She says it’s all a learning experience.

“Long as you can leave a field and feel I’ve given my very very best, you’re a winner and that’s what these children, all of us are,” she said.

Recing Crew says they’re looking to raise around $1 million for the field. The city already approved the location and will take care of the upkeep.

