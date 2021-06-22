Local Relay for Life to take place this weekend in Evans

EVANS, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The American Cancer Society Relay for Life of Columbia, Richmond and Aiken Counties invites the community to rally together on Saturday at Evans Towne Center Park to help save lives from cancer.

The event will include dancing, food, games and fun activities for all ages, especially for survivors.

Funds raised help the American Cancer Society conduct research, support cancer patients and offer access to lifesaving screenings.

You can sign up to join an existing team or start a new team at https://relavforlife.org/augustaga.

If you can’t participate in this year’s relay event, you can still help save lives by making a donation.

Sponsors include Doctors Hospital, Georgia Cancer Center of Augusta University, University Hospital, Augusta Oncology, the Knox Foundation, Security Federal and International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 1579.

