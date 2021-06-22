Advertisement

Lawsuit dropped over MLB pulling All-Star Game out of Atlanta

The National Anthem plays to empty seats in the Atlanta Braves' Truist Park before an...
The National Anthem plays to empty seats in the Atlanta Braves' Truist Park before an exhibition baseball game against the Miami Marlins, Wednesday, July 22, 2020, in Atlanta.(AP)
By Staff
Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - The plaintiffs are dropping a lawsuit against Major League Baseball for moving the All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

The Job Creators Network announced Monday it’s withdrawing the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs originally sued on behalf of local small businesses, claiming they will lose $100 million if the game is not played in Cobb County.

Major League Baseball moved the game in response to Georgia’s new voting law, passed in the aftermath of the 2020 election.

Critics say it will silence the voices of minority voters.

MORE | Georgia removing 100K names from voter rolls: Who’s at risk?

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Source: Live 5
Troopers investigating weekend bus wreck that killed 3 in South Carolina
Karson Annslee Pennington
Augustan to promote literacy in her new role as Miss Georgia
Four people have been found dead after a group of tubers went over a dam Wednesday evening in...
Body of fourth tuber, age 7, found in North Carolina river
Suspect arrested in Georgia double slaying of 2 teenagers
American Airlines and Columbia Metropolitan Airport announced Thursday that the airline will...
American Airlines, one of 2 carriers here, cancels flights due to labor shortage

Latest News

Handshake.
Learn about three CSRA job fairs, all on the same day
Your most expensive energy bills probably come during the summer months. Luckily, there are...
Here are some ways to save on your power bill during summer
News 12 in the morning│ Top headlines for June 22
These are Aiken County schools' three newest principals