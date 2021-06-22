Advertisement

Kemp extends COVID-19 state of emergency for ‘final’ time

By Staff
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Gov. Brian P. Kemp on Tuesday issued what he’s calling the “final” executive order extending the public health state of emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The order will now expire July 1.

He thanked lawmakers for granting his office the authority in order to swiftly and appropriately respond to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We worked together — along with the Department of Public Health, dozens of state agencies, local leaders, private sector partners, and countless others — to protect both lives and livelihoods,” he said.

Thanks to those efforts, more Georgians are getting vaccinated, the economy is strengthening and life is getting back to normal, he said.

“We have emerged resilient, and I thank all Georgians for doing their part. Georgia’s best days are ahead as we continue our work to keep the Peach State the No. 1 place to live, work, and raise a family,” he said.

Next week, Kemp plans to issue an executive order suspending various state rules and regulations to help the economy, according to his office.

