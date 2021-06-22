Judge removed from case challenging Augusta Circuit judicial split

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The judge who put on hold the split-up of the August Judicial Circuit has been removed from the case.

The order to remove Senior Judge Gail Tusan was issued Monday after a hearing on a motion filed by Barry Fleming on behalf of Burke County.

Tusan was removed over questions of conflict of interest because an assistant attorney general representing the governor in the lawsuit also represents Tusan in a civil case.

Administrative Judge Sarah F. Wall of the 8th Judicial Administrative District will appoint a judge to replace Tusan, who was appointed to hear the case after all the local judges recused themselves.

A week ago, Tusan issued a temporary restraining order putting on hold for possibly 30 days the plan for Columbia County to get its own court system.

The split-up would leave Richmond County and Burke County to make up the smaller Augusta Circuit.

Unknown at this point is the fate of Tusan’s restraining order putting the split-up on hold.

The split-up comes under a bill signed into law by Gov. Brian Kemp after being promoted by Columbia County as a cost-saving move. The law was set to take effect July 1.

But it’s being challenged in court by Willie Saunders in a lawsuit against Kemp as well as Richmond, Columbia and Burke counties. Voter rights, separation of powers and court access are all factors to be considered. Racial issues are also being brought up.

Tusan ordered those involved in the split to “immediately cease activities in the furtherance of the implementation of Senate Bill 9 and the creation of the Judicial Circuit for Columbia County.”

In issuing the restraining order that will last for 30 days, Tusan said the intent was “to preserve the status quo and prevent irreparable harm to the plaintiff and the public served by defendant counties.”

Tusan said the counties were “ordered to immediately cease activities in furtherance of the implementation of Senate Bill 9 and the creation of the judicial circuit for Columbia County.”

The lawsuit alleges the judicial split violates the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and the due-process clause of Georgia’s Constitution.

The plaintiff says the move to split the circuit only came after the election of the circuit’s first Black district attorney, Jared Williams.

“Race was the sole factor in passing and signing Senate Bill 9,” the lawsuit alleges.

The suit says Columbia County Administrator Scott Johnson has publicly stated one of the reasons for the split is that Williams got 33% of the vote in Columbia County and incumbent Natalie Paine got 66%, which “shows that this judicial split is being based upon race and that African American voters in Columbia County and in the entire Circuit are being disenfranchised.”

The lawsuit says the split will cost the counties and state more, not less, and that this was known by the Columbia County Commission and proponents of the split.

The lawsuit says the split will also leave the three Columbia County judges to work at 80% capacity and the five judges in the Augusta Circuit to work beyond capacity. It also alleges that proponents of the split haven’t considered the impact on the Augusta Judicial Circuit employees and health insurance, retirement.

It says the work of alternative justice venues such as drug court, veterans court, mental health court and problem-solving court “will be disrupted and the defendants in these counties will suffer harm.”

