How to navigate the hot housing market in the CSRA region

By Kennedi Harris
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Redistricting is underway in Augusta. That’s when commissioners take a look at the latest census data to track population growth across the city. Depending on which districts see the most growth commission may re-draw these lines to better split up leadership and resources across the board.

And of course we know redistricting can have a major impact on families determining where your kids go to school. Right now plenty of parents are on deadline to move before the new school year. And the housing market is a hot one.

If you’re in the market for a home your search might not be an easy one.

“A lot of times, you have a ‘hot house’ and so it hits the market at 7 a.m. is gone by 7 p.m.,” said Stacy Pulliam.

Stacy Pulliam is a real estate advisor in the CSRA. She says the housing market right now is at a peak she’s never seen before.

“I don’t even think they had a word to define it. It’s been that astronomically amazing,” said Pulliam.

According to real estate data from Southeastern Residential, Richmond County has seen nearly a 25 percent increase in homes on the market from 2020. Columbia and Aiken have seen big increases too, and higher demand means higher prices.

“...So when you’re taking clients in those areas they’re like everything’s pending. Exactly. So we need to act,” she said.

Much of Richmond County housing growth has been in district 3 including the areas around Fort Gordon and Summerville.

“We have a lot a people moving to the area, and I’m excited about it and I see that we’ve got a shopping center that’s going to be put in district 3,” said Commissioner Catharine Smith-McKnight, District 3.

Because of the growth, McKnight expects to lose some of her district when the redistricting process takes place.

“Knowing that this is the fast-growing district we’re gonna lose a little bit, but I feel like I’m not going to lose too much,” said Commissioner Smith-McKnight.

It’s not just luxury homes, affordable homes are selling fast too.

“So, affordable to luxury homes. It’s a market for everyone to just have to stay on top of it,” she said.

Richmond County is expected to have a growth of around 8,000 new residents when that new census data comes out. They expect to get that around August or September. After that the process of redistricting will begin.

