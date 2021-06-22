Here are 2 ways for CSRA residents to golf for a good cause

Scramble for Scholarships

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Registration is open for the University of South Carolina Aiken’s 16th annual Scramble for Scholarships Golf Classic.

It will take place at 11 a.m. Nov. 1 at the Reserve Club at Woodside.

To register, go to https://www.usca.edu/alumni/events-programs/golf-classic/player-registration or call: 803-641-3408.

Prizes will be awarded to the teams which place first, second and third. Additional prizes will be awarded for the winners of the putting, the closest to the pin, and the straightest drive contests.

Both lunch and a post-round meal will be provided for all participants.

Registration for an individual is $125, while teams are $500 and corporate teams are $650.

Sponsorships are also available at the following levels: Chancellor’s Circle, $2,500; Legacy Level, $1,000; Alumni Ambassador, $650; Pacer Pledge, $300; and Proud Partner, $150.

Marathon Golf

The Kevin and Brittany Kisner Foundation and First Tee of Aiken are announcing the second annual Marathon Golf event during August.

This event was created last year during the pandemic to help encourage all ages to be active in a safe way while raising funds for both organizations.

The event runs Aug. 1-31 and encourages everyone to play as many holes as possible.

Children and adults create their own individual fundraising page, ask for pledges or a flat donation, and work toward the ultimate goal of playing more holes than Kevin Kisner.

This year’s Marathon Golf winner will be invited to hit a tee shot off the range with the pro golfer during the 2021 Clays, Greens, and String’s tournament.

Register online at firstteeaiken.org or kisnerfoundation.com under “Events.”

