Georgians ready to travel again for July 4th holiday, stats show

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Going into the July Fourth holiday, Georgians’ travel habits are rebounding after a yearlong pandemic.

The second-most Georgians ever are expected to take a trip during the holiday weekend, 33% more than the 2020 holiday period.

“Travel is back this summer, as Americans eagerly pursue vacations they’ve deferred for the last year-and-a-half,” said Debbie Haas, vice president of Travel for AAA – The Auto Club Group. “We saw strong demand for travel around Memorial Day and the kick-off of summer, and all indications now point to a busy Independence Day.

More than 47.7 million Americans will take at least one domestic trip between July 1 and July 5. This represents an increase of nearly 40% from last year, yet just 2.5% fewer than the 2019 holiday weekend.

While all modes of travel will see increased demand this Independence Day, road trips continue to dominate this summer. Despite the highest gas prices in seven years, more than 91% of holiday travel will be by car.

“Road trips provide a sense of freedom and more control over the duration of your trip,” said Garrett Townsend, AAA’s Georgia public affairs director. “Even more expensive gas prices are unlikely to deter Americans from that road trip many have waited more than a year for. If anything, motorists are more likely to cut back on other expenses like lodging and dining out, to offset the higher cost of fuel.”

An expected 43.6 million Americans — including 1.4 million Georgians — will drive to their destinations, the highest on record for this holiday and 5% more than the previous record set in 2019.

Those Georgians who are expected to travel by car this Independence Day can expect to find the most expensive gas prices since 2014.

With 3.5 million people planning to fly, air travel volumes this Independence Day will reach 90% of pre-pandemic levels, and increase 164% compared to last year. On average, airfares for the holiday period have declined 2% compared to last Independence Day. The lowest average price per ticket is $175. That’s $4 less than last year, and $13 less than the 2019 holiday weekend.

And 620,000 Americans are expected to travel by other modes this Independence Day, an increase of over 72% compared to last year, but 83% lower than in 2019. This includes travel by bus and train, and also the return of cruising. Cruise lines have announced limited sailings resuming from U.S. ports beginning in late June.

Top destinations

AAA Travel booking data also indicate a strong travel recovery for summer. Theme parks in Orlando and southern California, as well destinations including Denver, Las Vegas, and Seattle are topping the list of Independence Day destinations this year.

Top Independence Day Travel Destinations:

Orlando, Fla.

Anaheim, Calif.

Denver

Las Vegas

Seattle

Chicago

New York

Atlanta

Boston

Maui, Hawaii

