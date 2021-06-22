Georgia courts can continue holding remote proceedings

ATLANTA (WRDW/WAGT) - Even though Georgia’s judicial emergency expires at the end of June, courts can keep holding proceedings remotely by video and other technology.

State Chief Justice Harold D. Melton announced Tuesday that in consultation with trial courts, the Supreme Court has amended rules on remote proceedings.

In March 2020 after Melton declared a statewide judicial emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the court amended those rules to give courts flexibility to conduct proceedings using remote technology.

Those 2020 amendments are due to expire at the end of the statewide emergency, which Melton has said was likely to occur at the end of this month.

Tuesday’s amendments extend the greater remote flexibility until June 30, 2022.

The order additionally clarifies that any proceeding not otherwise covered by the rule can be conducted by video conference as long as the judge and the parties consent and public access is ensured.

