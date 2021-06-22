FIRST ALERT TODAY | The latest from WRDW/WAGT First Alert Meteorologist Tim Strong

Advertisement

Cold front brings risk for isolated severe storms and minor flooding issues today. Cooler than average highs this week.
By Tim Strong
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Watch our latest Facebook Live discussing Tuesday’s forecast:

A cold front will be heading towards the region and stalling south of the CSRA by Wednesday morning. Isolated showers will be possible this morning. Lows will stay muggy in the mid 70s. Winds will stay steady out of the southwest between 5-10 mph.

A First Alert is in effect today for the potential of heavy rain and isolated Flash Flooding. Rain totals could be anywhere between 1-2″. The highest risk for minor flooding issues is the western CSRA where the higher rain totals have been over the past few days. The entire CSRA is under a marginal risk (1 out of 5) for severe weather today. The main threat with storms is strong gusts up to 60 mph. Rain chances will be high throughout the day. Winds will be steady out of the southwest between 8-12 mph.

First Alert
First Alert(WRDW)
Flash Flood Risk
Flash Flood Risk(WRDW)
Severe
Severe(WRDW)

The front is expected to stall just south of the CSRA by Wednesday and continue the chance for a few pop up showers and storms mainly in the afternoon. Highs on Wednesday will be below normal in the mid 80s. Winds will be out of the northeast between 5-10 mph.

Isolated storms will be possible again Thursday afternoon with highs in the mid 80s. Storm chances are expected to increase to scattered coverage again by Friday afternoon into this weekend with our general summer pattern setting up shop over the region. Keep it here for updates.

