Construction continuing on Columbia County Amazon facility, will have ‘profound impact on our local economy’

By Sloane O'Cone
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 7:39 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The clock’s ticking on Amazon Prime Day, and pretty soon we’ll have our own Amazon center right down the road in Columbia County.

Construction continues aggressively at White Oak Business Park so that operations can start at the beginning of August. Even though they haven’t opened yet, the impact on our local economy is immeasurable.

Amazon is investing $200 million into the project and creating nearly 1,000 jobs. But in the meantime, construction labor and vendors are staying in Columbia County hotels boosting the hospitality market. And executive director Robert Bennet can’t imagine the economic impact it will have.

“Some of our models show well over 200 million, some around 100 million so I like to be conservative. but in the grand scheme of things this is an extremely large investment and will have a very profound impact on our local economy and region,” said Robert Bennett, Executive Director of the Development Authority of Columbia County.

Just about any day now, operation jobs will be posted as they ramp up the hiring process a month before their opening. To apply visit Amazons Career Page.

