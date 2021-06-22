Advertisement

House will form new committee to investigate Jan. 6 attack

An AP source says House Speaker Pelosi has told Democrats she will create a new committee to...
An AP source says House Speaker Pelosi has told Democrats she will create a new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 attack at the Capitol.(Source: National Park Service)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 22, 2021 at 6:48 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has told Democratic colleagues that she is creating a new committee to investigate the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, according to a person familiar with her remarks.

Pelosi made the announcement at a private leadership meeting Tuesday. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the private remarks.

The new committee comes after Senate Republicans blocked legislation that would form a bipartisan, independent commission to investigate the attack by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(AP)
With Juneteenth now a federal holiday, what about Georgia?
Source: Live 5
Troopers investigating weekend bus wreck that killed 3 in South Carolina
New questions about what’s next for Mayor Hardie Davis and his office after we found he’s spent...
I-TEAM: What’s next for Mayor Hardie Davis and his office?
Suspect arrested in Georgia double slaying of 2 teenagers
Maisy Lamica was bit by a timber rattlesnake in Berrien County, she is currently being treated.
Mother warns parents after child bitten by venomous snake

Latest News

If you’re in the market for a home your search might not be an easy one.
How to navigate the hot housing market in the CSRA region
Operation Double Eagle getting veterans onto the golf course and starting new careers
A new kind of field is coming to North Augusta. City council just approved plans to build a...
Miracle league baseball field in the works at Riverview Park
The clock’s ticking on Amazon Prime Day, and pretty soon we’ll have our own Amazon center right...
Construction continuing on Columbia County Amazon facility, will have ‘profound impact on our local economy’
Many of our school districts are wrapping up their extended learning and enrichment programs....
Extended learning programs help students after a rocky school year