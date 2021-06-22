77-year-old man vows to keep Augusta clean for others

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are a lot of mottos to have that will take you far in life. But we can probably all agree - loving your neighbor is one of them.

From mowing lawns for free to cleaning the trash in the street, one man in our community might just be the best kind of neighbor to have.

It’s not something you see every day; a 77-year-old man picking up litter and cutting overgrown grass in areas in our community.

For nearly six years, Dr. Roger Nunn has been cleaning up areas he says need it most.

“If it’s been mowed and looks good, I get satisfaction,” Nunn said. “I’m able to and I just feel the responsibility to make it look better I don’t like seeing trash on the roads, nobody does.”

“The places I do are places nobody else does either. They don’t want to put the money into it or don’t have a mower,” he explained.

He says for the months of January through June, he’s put in more than 200 hours and has gotten more than 500 pieces of trash off the streets.

“I just count the pieces most of the time and it makes things go a little bit easier and you feel an accomplishment too,” Nunn said.

From cutting limbs on Augusta West Parkway to spraying weeds down Walton Way, Dr. Nunn says it’s all about being a part of the solution.

“I just like for people to think twice before they throw out the trash. This is our neighborhood, and somebody has got to pick it up, and it’s going to look nasty until somebody does,” Nunn said.

He says there’s nothing better than making an impact and he encourages everyone whether age 26 or 62 to find a way to make a difference.

You can catch Dr. Nunn helping out on other roads like Bobby Jones, Wrightsboro, and Westmark Church Road all of the time.

