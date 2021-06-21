Advertisement

Troopers investigating weekend bus wreck that killed 3 in South Carolina

By Staff
Updated: 13 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - We’re learning more about what happened when a Williamsburg County Transit bus and an SUV collided early Saturday in Georgetown County, killing three people.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says the crash happened at about 7:19 a.m. Saturday at Browns Ferry Road near Johnson Road.

Georgetown Fire EMS said the crash involving a head-on collision between an SUV and a transit bus with 35 people, including the driver. The Williamsburg County Government confirmed one of their transit buses was involved.

One person on the bus died along with two people in the SUV, according to Tony Hucks, the Assistant Chief with Georgetown EMS. He says all three of them died on scene.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as:

  • Kellen Graves, 42, of Kingstree
  • Kyle Wilson, 42, of Andrews
  • Cedric Riddick, 33, of Kingstree

At least three helicopters were called to the scene, and only one person was flown to the hospital for injuries, according to Huck.

All ground transports were taken on two ambu-buses. It’s not yet clear how many people were on them.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety says the roadway was opened to traffic as of 4 p.m. on Saturday.

