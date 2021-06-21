This man is suspected of shoplifting 4 hoverboards in Augusta

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of shoplifting four hoverboards.

Deputies released a surveillance image of the suspected shoplifter in the incident Sunday at 3338 Wrightsboro Road.

A Walmart is at that address.

He fled the scene in a black or dark gray sedan last seen east on Wrightsboro Road, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is urged to contact Investigator Sean Morrow or any violent crimes investigator at 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1080.

SEE IMAGES OF OTHERS WANTED IN CONNECTION WITH LOCAL CRIMES:

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.