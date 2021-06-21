Advertisement

This man is suspected of shoplifting 4 hoverboards in Augusta

Anyone with information on the identity of this man is urged to contact Investigator Sean...
Anyone with information on the identity of this man is urged to contact Investigator Sean Morrow or any violent crimes investigator at 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1080.(WRDW)
By Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man suspected of shoplifting four hoverboards.

Deputies released a surveillance image of the suspected shoplifter in the incident Sunday at 3338 Wrightsboro Road.

A Walmart is at that address.

He fled the scene in a black or dark gray sedan last seen east on Wrightsboro Road, according to deputies.

Anyone with information on the identity of the man is urged to contact Investigator Sean Morrow or any violent crimes investigator at 706-432-5281 or 706-821-1080.

