Suspect arrested in Georgia double slaying of 2 teenagers

By Staff
Updated: 48 minutes ago
EATONTON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A 19-year-old is being charged with murder in the shooting deaths of two teens.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation today announced the arrest of Xavier Rashad Chambers, of Milledgeville, in connection with the deaths.

The preliminary investigation indicates there was a large crowd of people Sunday evening at a residence on Lawson Drive in Eatonton.

Eatonton police were called to the location at approximately 7:42 p.m. to report people fighting in the road.

Officers responded to disperse the crowd and left the area.

At about 8:56 p.m., police heard gunshots in the area of Lawson Drive.

Officers responded and found two deceased males from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.

Shortly after police left the area the first time, Chambers had begun shooting in the crowd, striking and killing Roman Felton Rowell, 19, and Jeremiah DeSean Walton, 16, both from Eatonton, according to the GBI.

The bodies of Rowell and Walton will be transported to the GBI crime lab for autopsy. Chambers was booked in the Putnam County Detention Center.

Chambers is charged with two counts of malice murder, two counts of aggravated assault and one count of possession of firearm with altered identification, according to the GBI.

