Single-vehicle crash kills 1 person outside Orangeburg

South Carolina Highway Patrol
South Carolina Highway Patrol(WRDW)
By Staff
Updated: 1 hours ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - One person died in a single-vehicle crash Monday just south of Orangeburg, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The crash occurred just before 11 a.m. on Cannon Bridge Road near Southwest Circle, according to the patrol.

A 2000 Dodge pickup was traveling north on Cannon Bridge when it went left of center, went off the left side of the road and crashed into a power box, according to the patrol.

The driver, who was wearing a seat belt, died, the patrol reported.

The crash remains under investigation by the patrol.

