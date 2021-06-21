Advertisement

Roadwork roundup: CSRA drivers should watch out for these projects

By Staff
Updated: 31 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Various sections of Interstate 20 and Interstate 520 will soon be equipped with cable median barriers, which reduce highway crossover crashes that typically result in fatalities or severe injuries.

Work has begun on the $8.048 million project that covers median locations currently lacking the barrier in Newton, Taliaferro, Warren, McDuffie, Columbia and Richmond counties.

This will ensure safety barrier presence throughout the entire corridor and add the structures on I-520/Bobby Jones Expressway.

Also on roadways

  • One inside lane of Gordon Highway is closed in each direction from Walton Way to Peach Orchard Road in Augusta for median wall construction. Two travel lanes in each direction and dedicated turn lanes at each intersection will remain. A Georgia Department of Transportation spokesman expected the project to take six to eight months.
  • In Columbia County, there will be a temporary lane closure with lane shift in the westbound lane of Pleasant Home Road at Fairfax Street and Old Anderson Road. The lane closure will be daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 23-28.
  • A three-month temporary closure is underway of Watervale Road 230 feet south of Old Salem Drive to install stormwater utilities. Through traffic will not be allowed.
  • In Columbia County, there will be a temporary road closure on Shadowood Drive to install stormwater utilities at Columbia Road. Through traffic won’t be allowed through June 30. Expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.
  • A temporary closure is planned on Lewiston Road in the northbound right-turn lane from the Interstate 20 bridge to Sugarcreek Drive. The lane closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 21 to July 2. The closure is associated with the widening project for Lewiston Road.

