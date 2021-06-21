New details shared on last week’s armed standoff with Aiken County deputies

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An armed standoff with Aiken authorities Friday was reportedly sparked by an Aiken man shooting at his neighbor’s house and at responding deputies.

Brian K. Salter, 59, was charged after the standoff with discharging firearms into a dwelling and breach of peach, aggravated in nature, according to arrest records.

Just after 9:40 a.m. Friday, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on Ridgemont Drive in Aiken, where a victim told deputies her next door neighbor, identified as Salter, fired multiple shots at her residence.

When officers approached the left side of the house to search for damage, several shots were fired from Salter’s residence toward the deputies and the victim, the incident report states.

Additional officers were called to the scene as Salter remained inside the home.

Around 5:30 p.m., Salter surrendered without incident to authorities and was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center.

Capt. Eric Abdullah confirmed no injuries were reported from the incident.

