MLB begins checking pitchers for sticky stuff

Major League Baseball
Major League Baseball(Lesly Juarez (custom credit) | Source: Lesly Juarez on Unsplash)
By Associated Press
Updated: 25 minutes ago
(AP) - Major League Baseball is starting its crackdown against pitchers using sticky substances, with umpires making regular, random mound checks starting today.

Pitchers will be ejected and suspended for 10 games if caught using foreign substances to doctor baseballs. Such grip aids ranging from a tacky mix of rosin and sunscreen to heavy duty concoctions designed for use in strongman competitions have long been illegal, but the ban has rarely been enforced.

Umps will check all starters multiple times and all relievers either at the end of his first inning or when removed, whichever occurs first. Caps, gloves and fingertips will be checked.

