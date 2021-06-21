Man charged with attempted murder in North Augusta drive-by shooting

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man is facing charges for a North Augusta drive-by shooting that struck a victim in the chest.

Christopher R. Parrish, 20, was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent, attempted murder and pointing and presenting firearms at a person, according to arrest records.

On Nov. 19, 2020, deputies responded to Taylor Pond Road for reports of a shooting according to an Aiken County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

There, a 32-year-old man told deputies he was walking on the side of the road and an unknown person shot him. The suspect fled the area in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated. There were no reports of other injuries.

Parrish was charged for the incident and was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center last Friday.

