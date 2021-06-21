Advertisement

Man charged with attempted murder in North Augusta drive-by shooting

Christopher Parrish
Christopher Parrish(ACSO)
By Staff
1 hour ago
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man is facing charges for a North Augusta drive-by shooting that struck a victim in the chest.

Christopher R. Parrish, 20, was charged with possession of a weapon during a violent, attempted murder and pointing and presenting firearms at a person, according to arrest records.

On Nov. 19, 2020, deputies responded to Taylor Pond Road for reports of a shooting according to an Aiken County Sheriff’s Office incident report.

There, a 32-year-old man told deputies he was walking on the side of the road and an unknown person shot him. The suspect fled the area in a dark-colored sport utility vehicle.

The victim was taken to an area hospital to be treated. There were no reports of other injuries.

MORE | New details shared on last week’s armed standoff with Aiken County deputies

Parrish was charged for the incident and was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center last Friday.

