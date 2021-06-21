Local pastor lowering violence through elementary school mentorship program

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - That increase in gun violence extending to our communities here at home too. We’re seeing a trend of gun violence this year. Community activists are highlighting the importance of mentorship in addressing the problem.

We spoke to Pastor Christopher Holley today. He’s been personally affected by this. Someone he knew was shot and killed. Now he’s trying to change his community for the better.

“If we don’t chart a course of action, we’re caught in a state of paralysis,” said Christopher Holley, Pastor at Four Mile Baptist Church in New Ellenton.

Last year one of his members was killed.

“Our church was rocked by it with the passing of Jeremiah Duncan,” he said.

Jeremiah Duncan went to USC Aiken. He was shot and killed in February 2020 at the age of 20.

“When his life was taken, we saw that impact on our youth here at the church. And then kids in school that was a part of his circle, we saw how that affected them, so it’s a big impact,” said Pastor Holley.

Holley is trying to have a positive impact on kids in his community. He has a program where he goes into elementary schools and mentors kids who need father figures.

“I’m a strong believer, that if you can affect them starting about the third grade, you can start to mold their way of thinking,” he said.

COVID put his program on hold, but he expects things to pick back up this fall. He also says communities can help bring down violent crime.

“I would challenge communities to say, look, we’re not gonna harbor murderers in our communities, if we know something, we’re gonna say something It’s not snitching, it’s just getting the story out there, getting criminals off the street,” he said.

Holley said he’s working on creating a bigger mentor program that will not only give kids role models, but it will also teach them trade skills and life skills. He hopes to launch it next summer.

