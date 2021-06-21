Advertisement

June’s strawberry full moon rises Thursday

By Ed Payne
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 11:14 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – June’s full moon is coming this week.

The strawberry moon peaks at 2:40 p.m. EDT on Thursday while the sun is still out, so skywatchers will have to wait until sundown to get their first view of the celestial show, NASA says.

The June moniker comes from Native American tradition.

“This name has been used by Algonquin, Ojibwe, Dakota, and Lakota peoples, among others, to mark the ripening of “June-bearing” strawberries that are ready to be gathered,” according to The Old Farmer’s Almanac.

In Europe, this moon was called the honey moon.

“June was traditionally the month of marriages, and is even named after the Roman goddess of marriage, Juno,” the Almanac says. “Following marriage comes the ‘honeymoon,’ which may be tied to this alternative Moon name!”

The strawberry moon will appear full the night before and after its peak.

Viewing in your area will depend on weather conditions there.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Lee Kyler (left) is being sought by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, suspected of...
UPDATE: Kidnapping suspect in custody, victim located safely
Robert Lee Kyler (left) is being sought by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, suspected of...
RCSO searching for man suspected of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint
One person is dead after a single vehicle collision early this morning in Barnwell County,...
Single-vehicle crash kills one in Barnwell County
Stock graphic
Fort Gordon service member dies in Augusta motorcycle crash
Photo of storm clouds in Lexington County. Photo credit: Courtney Herron Duffie
See images of possible funnel cloud over South Carolina

Latest News

A new health facility is slated to be opened on Plank Road by Baton Rouge Primary Care...
Health Department to offer free HIV testing, COVID shots on Sunday
The president and vice president attended a ceremony to sign the Juneteenth National...
Biden outlines vaccine plan, set to miss global-sharing goal
Pictured Sunday, June 20, 2021, the home owned by Larry and Sally Higgins, was destroyed by...
Claudette regains tropical storm strength after 13 deaths
People line up for vaccinations
COVID-19 vaccine: Where you can get a shot in 2-state region
Tornado damage is seen in Naperville, Ill., early Monday morning
Tornado sweeps through suburban Chicago, causing damage