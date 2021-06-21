Advertisement

Judge to hear motions to toss Georgia ballot review case

By The Associated Press
ATLANTA (AP) — A judge last month ordered absentee ballots in Georgia’s most populous county to be unsealed as part of a lawsuit alleging fraud during the November election.

Now he’s set to hear arguments Monday over whether the whole lawsuit should be dismissed.

As part of the suit, the nine Georgia voters who filed it are seeking to inspect some 147,000 absentee ballots in Fulton County to determine whether there are illegitimate ballots among them.

It’s one of a number of efforts around the country pushed by supporters of former President Donald Trump and others who allege that there was fraud during the 2020 election.

State and federal authorities have repeatedly said there was no evidence of widespread fraud in the election.

