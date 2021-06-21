Advertisement

S.C. Dept. of Education to shutdown hotspots over the summer

Students using laptops in the classroom.
Students using laptops in the classroom.(WVIR)
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Education plans to shut down service to hotspots over the summer, according to a memo from the agency.

The plans call for the Department of Education to shut down district-issued hotspots unless they are needed for summer school or summer camps. In those cases, the hotspots can remain active if the districts notify the education department.

Districts that do not plan to take part in the hotspot program next year are being asked to notify the agency so the devices can be permanently disconnected.

Districts that plan to reactivate lines for the next school year are also being asked to notify the education department.

The state’s Office of Regulatory Staff announced last summer at least 100,000 households across the state would be able to receive access to mobile hotspots and monthly internet service as school districts prepared for all or mostly-virtual learning because of the pandemic.

