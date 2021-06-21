Advertisement

High court: Congress erred in patent dispute board setup

The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Congress erred when it set up a board to oversee patent...
The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Congress erred when it set up a board to oversee patent disputes by failing to make the judges properly accountable to the president.(Source: Gray News/file)
By JESSICA GRESKO
Published: Jun. 21, 2021 at 12:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Monday ruled that Congress erred when it set up a board to oversee patent disputes by failing to make the judges properly accountable to the president.

Five conservative justices agreed that Congress had erred, but both conservative and liberal justices agreed on the fix. They concluded that a portion of federal law related to how the Patent Trial and Appeal Board functions can’t be enforced. The result of the court’s action is that the director of the Patent and Trademark Office can review and reverse any decisions made by the board’s judges. The director is nominated by the president and confirmed by the senate.

The case before the justices involved more than 200 administrative patent judges who make up the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and issue hundreds of decisions every year. The case is of particular importance to patent holders and inventors including major technology companies.

The question for the court had to do with whether Congress violated the Constitution’s Appointments Clause in the way it set up the board. The board’s judges are not appointed by the president and confirmed by the Senate but instead appointed by the Secretary of Commerce.

Both the Biden administration and the Trump administration had told the justices that there was no issue with the system Congress set up.

The specific case the justices ruled in involves medical device company Arthrex. The Naples, Florida-based company patented a surgical device for reattaching soft tissue to bone. Arthrex sued a British company, Smith & Nephew, for patent infringement in 2015. The companies ultimately settled, but Smith & Nephew challenged Arthrex’s patent.

During that challenge before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, a panel of three administrative patent judges sided with Smith & Nephew and found Arthrex’s claims unpatentable. Arthrex appealed, arguing the judges were unconstitutionally appointed, and a federal appeals court agreed.

As a result of the Supreme Court’s decision, the case will be sent back and the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s acting director can decide whether to rehear the petition filed by Smith & Nephew.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Robert Lee Kyler (left) is being sought by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, suspected of...
UPDATE: Kidnapping suspect in custody, victim located safely
Robert Lee Kyler (left) is being sought by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office, suspected of...
RCSO searching for man suspected of kidnapping a woman at gunpoint
One person is dead after a single vehicle collision early this morning in Barnwell County,...
Single-vehicle crash kills one in Barnwell County
Stock graphic
Fort Gordon service member dies in Augusta motorcycle crash
Photo of storm clouds in Lexington County. Photo credit: Courtney Herron Duffie
See images of possible funnel cloud over South Carolina

Latest News

FILE
Woman falls 200 feet off a cliff, dies during sunrise hike
The study out of the UK indicates the areas of the brain affected are the ones that control...
COVID-19 may alter brain, study claims
About 45% of the U.S. population has been fully vaccinated, according to the CDC. Over 53% of...
US hitting encouraging milestones on virus deaths and shots
Boy Scouts discover a house they rented for an entire troop was actually nothing but a vacant...
Boy Scouts find empty lot after booking Airbnb
Thousands of people have signed a petition to keep Jeff Bezos in space.
Thousands sign petition to stop Jeff Bezos from returning to Earth