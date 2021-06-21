Health Department to offer free HIV testing, COVID shots on Sunday

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For June 27, National HIV Testing Day, the Richmond County Health Department will offer free HIV testing and COVID-19 vaccinations.

The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at 2420 Windsor Spring Road in Augusta.

To encourage participation, the first 50 individuals tested will receive a gift card and all participants will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win $100. Six winners will be announced via Facebook @PiAugusta on July 1.

People can also request an HIV self-test kit online at ecphd.com/piaugusta.

While the national landscape is improving, HIV infection remains an important public health problem in Georgia. As of the end of 2019, there were 2,244 people living with HIV in Augusta, and 112 were diagnosed in 2019, local health officials said.

Copyright 2021 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.