Health Department to offer free HIV testing, COVID shots on Sunday

A new health facility is slated to be opened on Plank Road by Baton Rouge Primary Care...
A new health facility is slated to be opened on Plank Road by Baton Rouge Primary Care Collaborative.(unsplash.com)
Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - For June 27, National HIV Testing Day, the Richmond County Health Department will offer free HIV testing and COVID-19 vaccinations.

The event will take place from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at 2420 Windsor Spring Road in Augusta.

To encourage participation, the first 50 individuals tested will receive a gift card and all participants will be entered into a raffle for a chance to win $100. Six winners will be announced via Facebook @PiAugusta on July 1.

People can also request an HIV self-test kit online at ecphd.com/piaugusta.

While the national landscape is improving, HIV infection remains an important public health problem in Georgia. As of the end of 2019, there were 2,244 people living with HIV in Augusta, and 112 were diagnosed in 2019, local health officials said.

MORE | Where you can get a shot in 2-state region

